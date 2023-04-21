Sports

Prithvi Shaw: Decoding his sorry stats in IPL 2023

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 21, 2023, 01:15 pm 3 min read

Prithvi Shaw has scored 47 runs in six matches in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw is going through a rough patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. A lot was expected from the youngster this season but he has only flattered to deceive. Shaw has failed to register a single 20-plus score in IPL 2023. He managed an 11-ball 13 against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 28. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Shaw is considered one of the brightest talents in Indian cricket and his stats in IPL and also in domestic cricket justify that statement.

He played a crucial role for DC in IPL 2021 when they finished at the top of the table and made it to the playoffs.

His aggression was his strength but this season nothing has worked out for the opener.

Lean patch in IPL 2023

Shaw has failed to touch the 20-run mark even once this season in six innings. His highest score of 15 from 10 deliveries came against Mumbai Indians. In these six innings, he was dismissed thrice by pacers, twice by spinners and another one was a run-out against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has scored two ducks against RCB and RR.

A look at his struggle against the fast bowlers

Shaw has struggled against pace early on, especially with the moving ball. He was cleaned up by Mark Wood in the season opener, while Mohammed Shami and Trent Boult also dismissed him. Shaw owns a strike rate of 148.67 against pacers across 67 IPL innings at an average of 26.06. However, he has also fallen to them 43 times, proving his vulnerability.

A look at his struggle against the spinners

Hrithik Shokeen and Varun Chkaravarthy are the two spinners who have dismissed the 23-year-old this season. Both times he was looking to play a stroke but was not quite in the proper shape to execute it. He has an IPL average of 22.08 against spinners. In 44 innings, he has fallen to them 23 times and owns a strike rate of 141.11.

A look at his overall and IPL 2023 numbers

Shaw made his debut in IPL 2018 and since then he has amassed 1,635 runs in 69 matches at an average of 23.70. He has slammed 12 fifties in this tournament and it is his quick starts that would lay a platform for the other batters. He is DC's sixth-highest run-scorer. In 2023, he has scored only 47 runs in six matches at 7.83.

Three ducks in the last 10 IPL knocks

Shaw has had a dismal run in IPL 2023 but his poor run of form is continuing from last season. His last 10 knocks in the IPL read 37, 0, 5, 24, 12, 7, 0, 15, 0, 13.

What did Warner say about DC's young Indian batters?

DC skipper David Warner is frustrated at the youngsters and their struggle against pacers. He feels it is about backing the skills and working on them. "We don't really have too many discussions because you have to back your skills and I can't tell people how to bat. You have to actually work it out," Warner said as per The Indian Express.