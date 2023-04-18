Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 18, 2023, 08:24 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul is approaching the 7,000-run mark (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 26 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host this affair on Wednesday (April 19). RR are leading the team standings with four wins in five games. LSG hold the second place with three victories in five outings. Here is the statistical preview of the duel.

A look at the stadium stats

The upcoming contest will be the first affair at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season. The track here is on the neutral side with the average first-innings run rate being 7.92. RR have fared well here, winning 32 of the 47 games. Meanwhile, teams chasing have won 32 of the 47 IPL matches played here. LSG will play their first game at this venue.

100 IPL wickets loading for Boult

RR pacer Trent Boult is just a couple of scalps away from completing 100 IPL wickets. He so far owns 98 wickets in 82 matches at an economy rate of 8.30. In the ongoing season, he has accumulated six wickets in four matches (ER: 8.37). Boult's tally of 37 wickets in the Powerplay is the most for any bowler since IPL 2020.

Mishra's stellar numbers versus RR

It must be noted that veteran LSG leg-spinner Amit Mishra owns 30 wickets in 19 games against the Royals at a stellar economy rate of 6.9. While no other bowler has even 25 wickets against the Royals, Piyush Chawla trails him with 21 wickets. Notably, Mishra has played two games this season and scalped three wickets at an economy of 6.83.

Rahul set to complete 7,000 T20 runs

LSG skipper KL Rahul requires 53 runs to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. He currently owns 6,947 runs at a stellar average of 42.35. His strike rate in this regard reads 136.29. The fastest batter to complete 4,000 IPL runs, Rahul boasts 4,044 runs in the competition at 47.02. His strike rate reads 135.16. The dasher scored 74 in his last outing.