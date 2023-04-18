Sports

IPL 2023: Cameron Green guides MI to 192/5 against SRH

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 18, 2023, 09:17 pm 2 min read

Green slammed an unbeaten 64 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

An incredible knock from Cameron Green propelled Mumbai Indians (MI) to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 25th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Varma (37) fueled their innings, while Tim David had a late flourish. Marco Jansen took two wickets for the Sunrisers.

MI up and running in Powerplay

Rohit Sharma and Ishan came out all guns blazing after SRH elected to field. The former hammered Washington Sundar for three consecutive fours in the third over. T Natarajan dismissed the MI skipper, who was in top form, in the fifth over. Ishan smacked a resounding six thereafter to regain the impetus. MI scored 53/1 in the Powerplay.

Rohit completes 6,000 IPL runs

Rohit, who slammed a half-century against Delhi Capitals, couldn't capitalize tonight. He smashed an 18-ball 28, a knock laced with 6 fours. However, he managed to unlock a massive achievement. Rohit has become the fourth player to score 6,000 IPL runs. Virat Kohli (6,844), Shikhar Dhawan (6,477), and David Warner (6,109) are the only other players with this feat.

Second-fastest to 6,000 IPL runs among Indians

Rohit is the second-fastest to 6,000 IPL runs among Indians in terms of balls. He took 4,616 balls to attain this feat, while Kohli tops the list with 4,595 balls. Dhawan follows Rohit on the list (4,738 balls).

Maiden IPL fifty for Green

Australian batter Green came out to bat after MI lost skipper Rohit. The former started cautiously and had a defensive approach against the spinners. However, he broke free following an impactful knock from Varma (17-ball 37). Green completed his maiden IPL half-century off 33 balls in the 18th over. He finished with an unbeaten 64 off 40 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes).

Markram enters an elite club

SRH skipper Aiden Markram was acrobatic on the field. He took three catches, which sent back Rohit, Ishan, and Suryakumar Yadav. Markram has become the fourth player to take the first three catches in an IPL innings. Kane Richardson (vs SRH, Abu Dhabi, 2014), Hardik Pandya (vs CSK, Chennai, 2015), and Faf du Plessis (vs KKR, Kolkata, 2019) are the others.