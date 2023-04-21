Sports

Varun Chakravarthy completes 50 IPL wickets for KKR: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 21, 2023, 12:43 pm 2 min read

Varun Chakravarthy delivered a brilliant spell versus DC (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Varun Chakravarthy delivered a stellar spell in his recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 assignment against Delhi Capitals, albeit in a losing cause. He kept the DC batters at bay and returned with 2/16 in four overs. During the course, he became the fifth bowler to complete 50 IPL wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Here we decode his stats.

A fine spell from Chakravarthy

Chasing 128, DC were off to a flier before Chakravarthy drew the first blood, dismissing Prithvi Shaw (13) in the fifth over. Later, he trapped Shaw's opening partner and DC skipper David Warner (57) in front of the wickets. Notably, he was the only bowler with a maiden in the contest. His efforts, however, went in vain as DC won by four wickets.

50 wickets for KKR

KKR bought Chakravarthy for Rs. 4 crore at the 2020 IPL auction. He has since been a vital part of the team's bowling attack. The mystery spinner has now raced to 50 wickets in 47 outings (ER: 7.19). ﻿Sunil Narine (158), Andre Russell (91), Piyush Chawla (66), and Umesh Yadav (65) are the only other bowlers with 50 or more wickets for KKR.

Did you know?

Chakaravarthy made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2019. He played a solitary game for the franchise that season and returned with 1/35 in three overs. Interestingly, his debut was recorded against none other than KKR.

A look at his other feats

During the game against DC in 2020, Chakaravarthy became the second bowler after Sunil Narine to take a five-for for KKR (5/20). He snapped up 17 and 18 wickets in the 2020 and 2021 editions, respectively. The 31-year-old fared poorly last season, scalping just six wickets (ER: 8.51). Notably, Chakaravarthy's tally of 50 wickets is the highest for a KKR bowler since 2020.

His run in IPL 2023

Chakravarthy has been on a roll in IPL 2023. He has now raced to nine wickets in just six games at a decent economy rate of 7.52. No other KKR bowler has as many wickets. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore﻿, he claimed a match-winning four-fer (4/15).

How did the game pan out?

KKR started poorly, scoring 35/3 in the powerplay. ﻿Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each as KKR perished for 127. While Jason Roy (43) stuck around, Andre Russell slammed a 31-ball 38* toward the end. DC lost three wickets before Warner took over. Although KKR bowlers scripted a comeback, DC won eventually (128/6 in 19.2 overs).