Sevilla thrash Manchester United to reach Europa League semis: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2023, 02:52 am 2 min read

Spanish side Sevilla thrashed sloppy Manchester United 3-0

Spanish side Sevilla thrashed sloppy Manchester United 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals second-leg tie in Seville. United were hapless and paid the price for individual mistakes with David de Gea and Harry Maguire having a terrible time. Youssef En-Nesyri scored a brace while Loic Balde managed a goal in between to see their side win 5-2 on aggregate.

United make two errors directly leading to a goal

As per Opta, Manchester United made two errors directly leading to a goal against Sevilla, the second time they've committed more than one in a game this season (also versus Brentford in August).

United's woes against Spanish sides continue

United have now lost in the knockout stages of European competitions to Spanish sides in each of their last six attempts. Sevilla (Europa League 2017-18), Barcelona (Champions League 2018-19), Sevilla (Europa League 2019-20), Villarreal (Europa League 2020-21), Atletico Madrid (Champions League 2021-22), and Sevilla (Europa League 2022-23). Man United are yet to beat Sevilla in Europe (L3 D2).

Sevilla reach the semis once again

Sevilla, who are six-time UEFA Cup/Europa League winners, have gone on to win the trophy each time they have reached the semis. Sevilla last won the UEL trophy in 2019-20, beating Inter Milan in the final.

United throw it away from being 2-0 up

United were 2-0 up and comfortable sailing in the first leg at home. However, two own goals late on saw them hand the momentum to Sevilla. And now in Spain, Sevilla went ahead early on before having a goal ruled out by VAR for offside. In the second half, Sevilla got another early goal before scoring a third late on, winning 5-2 on aggregate.