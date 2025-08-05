Indian rockets in great demand globally: Ex-ISRO chief S Somanath

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath has said that Indian rockets are in "great demand" globally. However, he also emphasized that the country is unable to meet this demand due to a lack of manufacturing capacity. He made these remarks during a panel discussion at Accel's Advanced Manufacturing Summit in Bengaluru today.

Manufacturing challenge Availability v/s demand Somanath stressed that the high demand for Indian rockets is not the issue, but rather their availability. He said, "But the problem is availability, it's controlled by our ability to manufacture in numbers." This highlights a major gap between India's technological prowess and its industrial capability. Despite advancements in space tech through missions like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, production remains largely centralized and mission-specific instead of being focused on volume manufacturing.

Production limitations Custom-built spacecrafts Somanath also pointed out that spacecrafts are not off-the-shelf products but custom-built ones. He said, "Spacecrafts are not products that can be built and sold off the shelf. They are often custom-built, and there's limited infrastructure to produce them at scale." This comment comes as the global commercial space industry is growing rapidly, with private Indian companies like Agnikul and Pixxel trying to break into international launch and satellite markets.

Partnership challenges Difficulty in finding industrial partners Somanath also said that even ISRO, a public sector organization with decades of experience, finds it difficult to find industrial partners with the required expertise in propulsion systems, precision tooling, as well as composite materials. He said if one wants to build a rocket engine in India, they still have to depend on firms like Godrej for manufacturing. But these organizations can't assemble everything themselves and the final assembly still comes back to ISRO.