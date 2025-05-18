What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) faced a setback on Sunday as its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) failed to place the EOS-09 satellite into orbit.

The mission launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota but encountered an anomaly during flight.

This was the 63rd flight of the PSLV series and 27th in its XL configuration, which is designed for heavier payloads.