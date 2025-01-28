ISRO's 100th rocket launch tomorrow: When and how to watch
What's the story
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to achieve a major milestone in its journey of space exploration.
The upcoming launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F15) will be ISRO's 100th rocket launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
The historic event is scheduled to take place tomorrow (January 29) at 6:23am. The live streaming will begin at 5:50am via ISRO's official YouTube account.
Mission details
GSLV-F15 to carry NVS-02 satellite for NavIC system
The GSLV-F15 will undertake its 17th flight with a 2,250kg spacecraft on board. The spacecraft, called NVS-02, will join India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. The mission will bolster the country's navigational capabilities.
The GSLV-F15, which features an indigenous Cryogenic stage, will place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit after liftoff from Sriharikota.
Satellite overview
NVS-02: A significant addition to India's NavIC system
The NVS-02 is a key element of the NavIC system, aimed at enhancing Indian navigational requirements in the private and defense domains. It is the second satellite in India's next-generation navigation satellite series.
The NavIC system offers precise Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services to users within India and up to 1,500km beyond its frontiers.
Launch specifics
GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission: A closer look at the launch vehicle
The GSLV-F15 mission will mark the 11th flight of this behemoth rocket with an Indigenous cryogenic stage.
The 50.9-meter tall GSLV-F15 is a three-stage rocket with a lift-off mass of 420.7 tons.
It will deploy the NVS-02 satellite from its payload fairing, a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.
Satellite placement
NVS-02's deployment and operational orbit
The NVS-02 satellite will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) with a perigee of about 200km and an apogee of some 36,000km.
This highly elliptical orbit enables satellites to move into geostationary orbits where they stay put in relation to the Earth's surface.
This is important for communication and weather satellites that need to keep an eye on particular areas.