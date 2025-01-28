What's the story

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to achieve a major milestone in its journey of space exploration.

The upcoming launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F15) will be ISRO's 100th rocket launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The historic event is scheduled to take place tomorrow (January 29) at 6:23am. The live streaming will begin at 5:50am via ISRO's official YouTube account.