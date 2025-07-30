'Kaan kholke sun le...': Jaishankar reiterates no Trump-Modi phone call

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified once again in the Rajya Sabha that there were no phone calls between United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from April 22 to June 16. "Main unko (opposition) kehna chahta hoon, woh kaan kholke sun le...ek bhi phone call President Trump aur PM Modi ke beech mein nahi hua (I want to tell them, listen carefully; not a single phone call took place between Trump and PM Modi)," he said.

Diplomatic position Jaishankar reiterates India's position against mediation Jaishankar also reiterated India's position against mediation in India-Pakistan matters, saying dialogue will only be bilateral. He said Pakistan must formally request a ceasefire through the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) channel. "When Operation Sindoor commenced... We gave the same message to all countries... that we were not open to any mediation," he said.

Historical context Jaishankar slams Congress for Indus Water Treaty handling The minister also slammed the Congress party for its handling of the Indus Water Treaty, criticizing its historical approach. He said this treaty was a unique agreement allowing rivers to flow into another country without having rights on that river. "Yesterday, I heard people, some people, are uncomfortable with history. They prefer that historical things be forgotten. Maybe it does not suit them, they only like to recall some things," he said, referring to Congress's discomfort with historical events.

Critique of Nehru Minister criticizes Nehru's treaty handling in 1960 Jaishankar criticized Jawaharlal Nehru for his handling of the treaty. "On November 30th 1960. He (Nehru) said, I would like to know if this house is to judge the quantum of supply of water or money to be given. People objected to that. PM also said, 'Let me do this treaty for...interest of Pakistani Punjab, not a word about farmers of Kashmir...Punjab, Rajasthan or Gujarat." He claimed PM Modi has "corrected" Nehru's mistakes regarding this treaty and Article 370.