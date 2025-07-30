'China gurus among us': Jaishankar takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has taken a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh during a debate in the Rajya Sabha. Without mentioning names, he referred to them as "China gurus" who claim to know more about Beijing than him. He sarcastically said, "Today, people are offering great wisdom on China. Some people are even saying I'm not...well-versed in China. Sir, I've only spent 41 years in foreign service...the longest-serving ambassador. But there are China gurus now."

Diplomatic experience Jaishankar surprised by 'China gurus' wisdom Indirectly referring to Ramesh, he said, "One sir...whose affection for China was so great that he coined the term 'Chindia'." Ramesh coined the term to suggest that India and China could work together. Then, training his gun toward Gandhi, he said, "Besides him, there is another China guru....Perhaps I might be lacking something when it comes to China. No one invited me to China Olympics." He was referring to Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's visit to the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

China insights Jaishankar accuses Gandhi of taking private tuition from Chinese ambassador Jaishankar also said that Gandhi takes "private tuitions" from the Chinese ambassador. "When Olympics classrooms happen, some things get hidden, so one has to take private tuitions. They take private tuitions from the Chinese ambassador himself." He also mentioned Rahul's meeting with the Chinese ambassador during the 2017 Doklam border crisis, which Congress initially denied but later admitted.

Gandhi What Gandhi said During his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Gandhi attacked Jaishankar for claiming that India is facing a two-front war with Pakistan and China. "The foreign affairs minister is talking about a two-front war...The two-front war concept is long gone. Today, it is a unified command; that's what's happened with Pakistan and China. Pakistani officers have been embedded with the PLA. Now we are not just facing China and Pakistan fused as one military."