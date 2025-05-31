What's the story

A Pune court has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for information on the maternal lineage of Satyaki Savarkar, the grand-nephew of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

The court observed that the case is centered around an alleged defamatory speech made by Gandhi in London and not about Savarkar's family history.

Judicial Magistrate Amol Shinde dismissed the application, saying there was no merit in it.