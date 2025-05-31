What's the story

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament John Brittas has slammed Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir's statement about Hindus and Muslims being different.

Addressing the Indian community in Jakarta, Brittas questioned the validity of Munir's claim saying, "Asim Munir said something about Hindus and Muslims are different. Can you ever vouch for that?"

He stressed India's diversity as its strength while standing next to senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.