CPI(M) MP cites Khurshid to counter Asim Munir's remark
Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament John Brittas has slammed Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir's statement about Hindus and Muslims being different.
Addressing the Indian community in Jakarta, Brittas questioned the validity of Munir's claim saying, "Asim Munir said something about Hindus and Muslims are different. Can you ever vouch for that?"
He stressed India's diversity as its strength while standing next to senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.
Brittas highlights India's religious harmony, criticizes Pakistan's actions
Brittas emphasized the peaceful coexistence of different religions in India, using Kerala as an example.
"Salman Khurshid is here. We are all together. I am from Kerala... I am a Christian. In Kerala, we have three major religions. We coexist in harmony," he said.
The MP also slammed Pakistan for harboring terrorist organizations and accused them of nurturing terrorism for decades, asserting that there is ample evidence of their involvement.
Brittas highlights India's peace efforts, contrasts with Pakistan
Brittas highlighted India's consistent efforts for peace despite provocations from Pakistan.
"India wants peace. The Indus Waters Treaty gave 80% of the water to Pakistan. We had been cooperative with them... Still, Pakistan continued with the trajectory of sending across terrorists," he said.
The MP also contrasted India with Pakistan by calling it a theocratic state driven by hate.
He pointed out that India is home to the world's second-largest Muslim community, which reflects its democratic values and culture.
Brittas's remarks part of all-party delegation's diplomatic tour
Brittas's remarks were made during an all-party delegation visit to Indonesia, which is part of a larger diplomatic tour across Southeast and East Asia.
The delegation is led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and includes members from various political parties such as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, CPI(M), and Trinamool Congress.
The tour aims to present India's perspective on international issues following recent events like the Pahalgam terror attack.