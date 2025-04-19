Kerala Police arrest Shine Tom Chacko for alleged drug use
What's the story
The Kerala Police arrested Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko on Saturday after a four-hour-long interrogation for allegedly using drugs.
The arrest occurred a day after a notice was served to the popular actor, directing him to appear before the Ernakulam North Police Sub-Inspector.
He has been booked under Sections 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which deal with drug consumption and abetment or criminal conspiracy.
Investigation details
Chacko's alleged involvement in drug-related incident
The arrest comes after Chacko fled a hotel when the anti-drug team raided it.
The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team found Chacko's name in the hotel register while searching for another suspect.
He reportedly escaped when they reached his room on the third floor.
A video emerged of Chacko fleeing the hotel after seeing police.
However, no drugs were recovered from the hotel.
Misconduct allegations
Chacko's name surfaced in recent misconduct complaint
Chacko's name had also figured in a recent complaint by actor Vincy Aloshious.
Aloshious had recently posted on Instagram about "inappropriate behavior" from a co-actor under the influence of drugs.
The complaint was made to the Film Chamber and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) about alleged misconduct during the shoot of Soothravakyam.
However, Aloshious later regretted the leak of the actor's name.
Career highlights
Chacko's career in the film industry
Chacko is popularly known for his work in films such as Dasara, Jigarthanda DoubleX, Beast, Devara, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, Bazooka, and the recent projects Robinhood and Good Bad Ugly.
He will also be seen in the Malayalam film Soothravakyam, which features Aloshious.
The film is yet to be released.