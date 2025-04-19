Saif Ali Khan confirms playing blind character in Priyadarshan's thriller
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Saif Ali Khan will play a blind man in an upcoming thriller directed by Priyadarshan.
This will be the first time Khan is collaborating with the director.
Speaking to journalist Subhash K Jha on Saturday, Khan confirmed, "Yes, I am doing a film with Priyadarshan next. I play a blind guy. Very exciting."
Genre shift
Genre shift for Priyadarshan and Khan's new role
Known mainly for his comic capers, Priyadarshan has decided to take a plunge into the thriller zone with this one.
He said, "I've always liked Saif's screen presence. I was waiting for something suitable to do with him."
The movie will be a remake of Priyadarshan's Malayalam classic Oppam, where Mohanlal played a blind watchman who confronted a serial killer.
Future roles
Khan's upcoming projects and career highlights
Before this thriller, Khan will be seen in Jewel Thief, a Netflix heist drama co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, which will release on April 25.
His last appearance was in Devara: Part 1 opposite Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.
Khan is also lined up to star in Race 4, with Sidharth Malhotra expected to join him in an important role.