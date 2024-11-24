Summarize Simplifying... In short Saif Ali Khan is set to star in the remake of 'Oppam', a thriller originally featuring Mohanlal as a blind watchman tackling a serial killer.

The role was previously considered for Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

In addition to this, Khan is also working on 'Devara: Part 2' and 'Race 4', set to begin filming in January 2025.

Saif Ali Khan to lead Priyadarshan's next

Saif Ali Khan-Priyadarshan lock script for 'Oppam' remake: Report

By Isha Sharma 05:22 pm Nov 24, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is set to enter uncharted territory with his next project, a collaboration with renowned director Priyadarshan. Their upcoming thriller is reportedly an adaptation of Priyadarshan's own Malayalam film Oppam. A source close to the project told Zoom, "For a long time now Priyadarshan has been desirous of working with Saif. They two have finally zeroed in on a script that they both like."

Original

Know more about 'Oppam'

The original movie had Mohanlal as a blind watchman dealing with a serial killer in his building. The film also starred Nedumudi Venu, Anusree, Meenakshi, and Renji Panicker, among others. It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Casting history

'Oppam' was earlier offered to Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn

Interestingly, Mohanlal had once expressed his desire to remake Oppam with Amitabh Bachchan in 2017. But the project didn't take off as the latter had already played a similar character in Vipul Shah's Aankhen, per Zoom. Ajay Devgn was also in the running for the role once.

Future endeavors

Khan's upcoming projects include 'Devara: Part 2' and 'Race 4'

Meanwhile, Khan is also busy with a bunch of other projects. He was recently seen in Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The makers have officially confirmed a sequel to this movie. He will also be seen in Race 4﻿, where reportedly Sidharth Malhotra will play the second lead. This film will go on floors in January 2025.