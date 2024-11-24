Saif Ali Khan-Priyadarshan lock script for 'Oppam' remake: Report
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is set to enter uncharted territory with his next project, a collaboration with renowned director Priyadarshan. Their upcoming thriller is reportedly an adaptation of Priyadarshan's own Malayalam film Oppam. A source close to the project told Zoom, "For a long time now Priyadarshan has been desirous of working with Saif. They two have finally zeroed in on a script that they both like."
Know more about 'Oppam'
The original movie had Mohanlal as a blind watchman dealing with a serial killer in his building. The film also starred Nedumudi Venu, Anusree, Meenakshi, and Renji Panicker, among others. It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
'Oppam' was earlier offered to Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn
Interestingly, Mohanlal had once expressed his desire to remake Oppam with Amitabh Bachchan in 2017. But the project didn't take off as the latter had already played a similar character in Vipul Shah's Aankhen, per Zoom. Ajay Devgn was also in the running for the role once.
Khan's upcoming projects include 'Devara: Part 2' and 'Race 4'
Meanwhile, Khan is also busy with a bunch of other projects. He was recently seen in Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The makers have officially confirmed a sequel to this movie. He will also be seen in Race 4, where reportedly Sidharth Malhotra will play the second lead. This film will go on floors in January 2025.