By Aikantik Bag 12:02 pm Dec 29, 2023

Superstar Mohanlal is a pillar of Malayalam cinema, and the actor is known for his dynamic acting range and screen presence. Over the decades, he has headlined numerous brilliant films, and his latest release Neru is yet another feather in his cap. Released on December 21, the courtroom drama has been praised by viewers and critics, and it has maintained a great momentum commercially.

Inching closer to Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Jeethu Joseph directorial earned Rs. 2.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has collected Rs. 23.8 crore in India. The critically acclaimed film has been stable on weekdays and now aims to cash in on the extended weekend. Neru's cast includes Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan, Aditi Ravi, Siddique, Jagadish, and Haritha G Nair, among others.

