Malayalam producer Baiju Panicker dies at 59

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 05, 2023 | 05:14 pm 2 min read

Malayalam producer Baiju Panicker was a regular at many film festivals in India

In a shocking piece of news from the Malayalam industry, film-television producer Baiju Panicker breathed his last on Monday (September 4). According to reports, Panicker was 59 years old at the time of his passing away. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Panicker was a popular name, mostly known for his extensive body of work in the television sector.

He's now survived by his wife, children

The 59-year-old producer is survived by his wife, Bindu KR, and two children- Jagan Panicker and Anamika Panicker. While his son is reportedly in Bengaluru, his daughter is in Canada. He was the elder son of KV Sushilan, a former panchayat president of the Vellarada Sri Bhavan. One of his siblings, Sabu Panicker is the Congress party's block general secretary in Vellarada, Kerala.

The funeral was reportedly held in Thaikkad

According to media reports, Panicker's body was brought to his residence in the Vellarada village in Kerala on Tuesday morning at 10:00am. All the family members and loved ones reportedly arrived to pay their last respects to the deceased. Following this, his body was taken to Thaikkad where his lite rites were performed in the afternoon, per reports.

Panicker was best known for 'Oru Maymasa Pulariyi'

With a career that spanned over decades, the producer backed many films, especially TV series of the initial years of Malayalam TV programs. However, he is best remembered for backing Oru Maymasa Pulariyi, a film which he co-produced, and was released in 1987. Directed by VR Gopinath, it features Balachnadra Menon, Shari, and Murali in the lead roles.

Panicker was involved with top film festivals

Throughout his life, Panicker extended his support to filmmaking through various festivals as well. He was a regular at reputed festivals like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), apart from also extending support to festivals in Goa and Thiruvananthapuram. He was associated with the Kerala Private School Managers Association as its State Vice President, too.

