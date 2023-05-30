Entertainment

Box office collection: '2018' stays quite focused

Box office collection: '2018' stays quite focused

Written by Aikantik Bag May 30, 2023, 11:12 am 1 min read

'2018' box office collection

Tovino Thomas is an adept actor and has become a staple name among ardent cinephiles in India. The actor has delivered several box office money spinners and his recent release 2018 is all about shattering records. After ruling the Malayali box office, the film has been released in Hindi which is adding a much-needed boost to the box office collection.

Raking in decent amount on fourth week

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the survival thriller earned Rs. 2 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 82.15 crore. The cast includes Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Narain among others. The story revolves around 2018's Kerala floods. Interestingly, it is among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. The film is set for an OTT release soon.

Twitter Post