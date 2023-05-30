Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' about to hit the iceberg

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a powerhouse of an actor. From featuring in big-budget films to delivering stupendous performances, the New York actor did it all in the last decade. Recently, he has not been able to get the perfect pitch, especially in his choice of films. His recent release Jogira Sara Ra Ra has fallen flat on its face as per box office collection.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kushan Nandy directorial earned Rs. 21 lakh on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 1.51 crore. This has been disastrous for the film which opened to mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Zarina Wahab, among others. This week will be crucial for the film's box office collection.

