Karan Johar to unveil new glimpse of 'RRKPK'; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag May 18, 2023, 04:06 pm 1 min read

Karan Johar is a genre in himself! He is known for mounting big-budget over-the-top films and is returning to direction after seven long years. Fans are waiting for his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is slated for July 28 release. Reports suggest that Johar will unveil a new glimpse of the film on his 51st birthday on May 25.

A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "He is planning to unveil some new content from the venture on his 51st birthday, May 25." The cast is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also includes Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi among others. It is bankrolled by Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Johar announced this movie just after his ambitious magnum opus Takht was put on the back burner. The upcoming romcom promises signature Johar style and has a huge supporting cast. It includes Jaya Bachchan, Arjun Bijlani, Saswata Chatterjee, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Bharti Singh, and Amrita Puri, among others. The music is helmed by Pritam and it is cranked by Manush Nandan.