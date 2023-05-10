Entertainment

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai': Asaram slaps legal notice

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 10, 2023, 12:55 pm 2 min read

The film starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead will release on May 23 on ZEE5

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has landed in a legal soup. After its trailer was released on Monday, the makers have been slapped with a legal notice by self-proclaimed godman, Asaram. Said to be inspired by true events, Bajpayee plays the role of a lawyer who is fighting a case against a godman accused of a minor's rape.

Why does this story matter?

Bajpayee, known for playing meaty roles and his method acting, has made a buzz since the trailer of the film was first released. He will be seen essaying the role of PC Solanki, the lawyer who fought against Asaram in the rape case of a minor.

Asaram, who has been convicted in the case, is presently serving a life sentence.

Claims of tarnishing Asaram's reputation have been made

As per reports, the self-proclaimed godman has sent a legal notice through his charitable trust to the makers alleging that the "highly objectionable" film had the potential of tarnishing his reputation as well as hurting the sentiments of his devotees. The legal notice has also asked the courts to issue orders against the release and promotion of the upcoming title.

Makers will soon respond to the notice, said the producer

According to Asif Shaikh, producer of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, the makers have received the notice and will soon be filing their response. "Yes, we have got the notice and our lawyers will decide the next move. We have made a biopic on PC Solanki and I had bought the rights from him to make this film," he was quoted as saying.

Everything to know about the movie

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will feature Bajpayee as the protagonist in the biopic. As per the film's description, the story is about "an ordinary lawyer is out to fight an extraordinary case." A ZEE5 original movie, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will premiere on May 23, and it has been written by Deepak Kingrani.