Gulshan Devaiah's '8 A.M. METRO' trailer released; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 02:48 pm 1 min read

'8 A.M. METRO' trailer is out

Gulshan Devaiah is a master in the craft of acting and his next film titled 8 A.M. METRO is set to hit the theaters on May 19. The makers released the trailer and it also stars the adept Saiyami Kher. The film revolves around a done and dusted topic of two strangers meeting in public transport on the backdrop of a metro city.

Plot, cast, and crew of the film

Though the film has a predictable premise and similar troupes, the chemistry of the duo seems to be exciting. The project is helmed by Raj R, whereas the music is helmed by Mark K Robin. The lyrics are written by Kausar Munir, Manoj Juloori, and Shahbaaz Khan. The film is produced by Kishore Ganji and Raj under the Platoon Distribution banner.

