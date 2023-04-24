Entertainment

Jimmy Sheirgill's 'Aazam' teaser out; release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 24, 2023, 01:57 pm 1 min read

'Aazam' teaser is out

Jimmy Sheirgill is one of the most fierce actors in Bollywood who has been experimenting in terms of choosing his scripts. The actor released the teaser of his upcoming film titled Aazam. The teaser promises a gripping tale and it is touted to be a gangster drama. The release date of the upcoming film has also been revealed.

Release date, cast, and other details

The project is being helmed by Shravan Tiwari and is slated to release on May 19. Sheirgill shared the teaser and wrote, "Is he the player who played all or was he played by the system? Witness the action, #Aazam in cinemas on 19th May." It is bankrolled by TB Patel and also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Govind Namdev, and Raza Murad, among others.

