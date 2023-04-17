Entertainment

Box office: 'Dasara' falters whereas 'Bholaa' holds the fort

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 17, 2023, 11:44 am 1 min read

'Bholaa' and 'Dasara' box office collections

Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar since the '90s, whereas Nani, a comparatively younger actor has created his niche in Telugu films over the years. Both the actors locked horns at the box office with their respective films recently—Bholaa and Dasara. Initially, Dasara had a greater pace at the box office but Bholaa has now surpassed the film's collections.

'Bholaa' has the upper hand over 'Dasara'

As per the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Bholaa earned Rs. 2.6 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 85.04 crore at the box office. Whereas, Dasara earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday and the cumulative collection is Rs. 78.86 crore. Both the films will rake in well until the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

