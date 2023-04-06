Entertainment

Box office: 'Dasara' crosses Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 06, 2023, 11:02 am 1 min read

'Dasara' box office collection

Nani is one of the most sought-after actors in Telugu films. The actor has been catering to his fans like no one else. The Natural Star's recent release Dasara has received positive reviews from critics and viewers. The film opened with massive numbers and as per trends, it will rake in huge in the second weekend as well.

Collections, cast, and other details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Srikanth Odela directorial earned Rs. 2.09 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Domestically, the film earned Rs. 68.64 crore, whereas globally it crossed Rs. 100 crore mark. The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shamna Kasim, among others. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. At the national level, it is pitted against Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

