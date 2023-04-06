Entertainment

Box office: Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' is slow yet steady

Box office: Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' is slow yet steady

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 06, 2023, 10:57 am 1 min read

'Bholaa' box office collection

Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar and he is delivering it to his fans. His recent release Bholaa was in the buzz and raked in decent figures at the box office. This weekend will be the test of time for this Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Bholaa has received mixed to positive reviews from both viewers and critics.

Makers are eyeing the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per Sacnilk, the Devgn directorial earned Rs. 3.3 crore on Wednesday, which is a drop from Tuesday's Rs. 4.8 crore. Overall, the film earned Rs. 59.88 crore. The cast includes Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, and Sanjay Mishra, among others. Abhishek Bachchan appears in a cameo. It is also the only big Hindi release till Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Twitter Post