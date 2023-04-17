Entertainment

Madhurr Mittal to play Muttiah Muralitharan in spinner's biopic '800'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 17, 2023, 11:25 am 1 min read

'800' casting details are out

Muttiah Muralitharan is one of the most iconic players to ever embrace the game of cricket. His record of 800 wickets in Test match cricket is still not broken. From his iconic bowling action to his lethal spins, the legend has inspired many. After speculations about his biopic titled 800, the makers revealed that actor Madhur Mittal will don the titular character.

Crew and exciting details of the film

The motion poster of the upcoming film was launched today on the occasion of Muralitharan's 51st birthday. The sports biopic will be helmed by MS Sripathy and bankrolled by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari. Fans of the Sri Lankan cricketer are excited and rooting for this film. It will be shot in Sri Lanka, Chennai, Kochi, England, and Australia.

