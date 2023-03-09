Entertainment

Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai' trailer promises gripping tale: What we know

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 09, 2023, 08:04 pm 1 min read

Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai' trailer was released recently and received great response

Vetrimaaran is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Kollywood and he is set to make a directorial comeback to films after a long time with Viduthalai. The upcoming film reportedly focuses on police brutality and its trailer was released recently, which has received a great response. Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Soori will be seen in the lead roles in the much-anticipated movie.

More about Vetrimaaran, upcoming film

The trailer of the upcoming film, in which Sethupathi and Soori will be pitted against each other, promises a gripping story. Notably, Vetrimaaran is helming a project after three years and also has another film, Vaadivaasal, in the pipeline. Known for his trademark storytelling skills, Vetrimaaran became a sensation with his 2015 film Visaaranai which was India's official entry for the 89th Academy Awards.

Take a look at the trailer