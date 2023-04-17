Entertainment

Box office: 'Gumraah,' another addition to Bollywood's list of flops

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 17, 2023, 11:09 am 1 min read

'Gumraah' box office collections

Post-COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood saw a string of flops. Gumraah is a minuscule addition to that list. The film is already a box office disaster and has not been able to earn two-digit figures even after the second week. The Aditya Roy Kapur-headlined film had some expectations, especially after his brilliant performance in The Night Manager, but Gumraah has already hit the iceberg.

Failed to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 51 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 7.43 crore. It has been a disaster with signs of no revival. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The project is helmed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar. It is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam.

