Box office: 'Dasara' is strong and steady

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 05, 2023, 11:32 am 1 min read

'Dasara' box office collection

Natural Star Nani is loved by his fans and his recent release Dasara was a highly anticipated movie. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The film is earning well at the box office and this weekend will test the Telugu star's mettle at the box office. Nation-wise, the movie is pitted against Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

'Dasara' will rake in more in the coming weekends

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Srikanth Odela directorial raked in Rs. 3.5 crore on Tuesday which is a very minimal drop from Monday's Rs. 3.65 crore. Overall, the revenge drama earned Rs. 64.8 crore. Nani is seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The cast also includes Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, and Shamna Kasim, among others. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

