'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun starrer's first-look teaser is out!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 05, 2023, 11:19 am 3 min read

'Pushpa 2' first-look teaser is here

In January, IMDb came out with the list of the top 20 most-anticipating movies of 2023. After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 secured the second position. Undoubtedly, after the massive success of the first chapter, the buzz around Part 2 is at an all-time high. Now the makers have released the first-look teaser which seems extremely intriguing.

Why does this story matter?

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 was released in December 2021.

Despite India still reeling from the pandemic, the film hit theaters, ditching the direct route to OTT.

It managed to pull audiences to the theaters and accumulated a staggering Rs. 100cr in its dubbed Hindi version.

The film smashed box office records, leading the audience to wait eagerly for the next chapter.

First-look teaser: Where is Pushpa?

As the whole world is waiting to see Pushpa's next moves, the first-look teaser rather opens with the question—Where is Pushpa? As prompted in the teaser, the answer will be revealed on April 7. In the first look teaser, it seems that the makers have gone the extra mile to level up the production. It is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

Check out the Twitter post here

The trailer will be released on Arjun's birthday

As a gift to fans, the makers have decided to release the trailer of Part 2 on the occasion of Arjun's birthday on Saturday. Per reports, a three-minute-long teaser has been cut out from the action sequences. Originally shot in Telugu, unlike the release of the dubbed version of Part 1, the second installment will have a simultaneous release in five languages.

'Pushpa 2' release date: Everything we know so far

As per recent reports, Pushpa 2 might take longer than expected to arrive at theaters. The shoot for the film began a long time ago, but reportedly, the director has given the entire team a scheduled break. The break is reportedly due to Sukumar's dissatisfaction with the film's current state. As a result of the break, Pushpa will not be released this year, reportedly.

Know more about the upcoming installment

Apart from Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna will also headline the project and reprise her role as Srivalli. Actors like Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay will be seen in crucial roles in the upcoming action-drama film. To recall, the high-intensity Part 1 of the franchise followed the story of Pushpa and his rise in the world of illegal smuggling of red sandalwood.