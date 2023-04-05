Entertainment

Here's why Twitterati is going gaga over 'Barbie' teaser

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 05, 2023, 11:14 am 2 min read

Directed by Greta Gerwig, 'Barbie' will hit the cinema halls on July 21

Barbie and the world of Barbie are coming to a theater near you! Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie's second teaser trailer was released on Tuesday with Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) set to take us inside their Barbie Land. Soon after the teaser trailer was dropped, social media users went gaga over it. Here are some things that netizens loved the most.

Why does this story matter?

The teaser trailer has garnered over 3.9M views in just 12 hours. It shows Barbie and Ken as "girlfriend-boyfriend," ready to spend a night together, as most couples do. There's only one confusion- they aren't sure what to do.

It then shows Ken (Gosling) and Ken (Simu Liu) getting into a fight. The nearly two-minute-long video gives a sneak peek into other characters too.

Dua Lipa in 'Barbie'

It is after three years since her appearance in Club Future Nostalgia, that Dua Lipa will be seen in a film. The character posters that were revealed along with the teaser trailer, show Lipa as a blue-haired mermaid doll who has a love for pearls. Seeing her in the movie has got many fans excited, and Twitter posts are proof of that.

The Robbie-Gosling chemistry

One of the things that Twitter users are looking forward to is the chemistry between the blonde beauty (Robbie) and her beau, Ken (Gosling). From their adorable romance where they speak of spending a night together to how Barbie is left disappointed when Ken joins her in the car with his rollerblades - their chemistry seems nothing less than adorable.

Check out one of the many fan tweets

Everything to know about 'Barbie'

Directed by Gerwig, it was only in January 2019 that the makers confirmed Robbie will be playing the lead character, following Gosling's announcement which came in October 2021. The upcoming title also features actors Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, and others. Barbie will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21.