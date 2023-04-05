Entertainment

Box office: 'Bholaa' finally gains momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 05, 2023, 10:23 am 1 min read

'Bholaa' box office collection

Ajay Devgn is one of the only stars from the '90s who has been consistent at the box office. He is loved by the masses and the critics and his recent film Bholaa speaks a lot about his star power. The film's box office collection had a rough start but now it seems to have gained momentum and as per trends, it'll do well.

Breaching the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama minted Rs. 4.50 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday which is similar to Monday's collection. A film having a steady collection on a weekday is a good sign for the makers. Overall, it earned Rs. 53.28 crore. The cast includes Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal﻿, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. Bholaa is a remake of Tamil film Kaithi.

