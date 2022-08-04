Entertainment

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule': All latest updates to know

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 04, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

'Pushpa: The Rise' hit the theaters in December 2021.

It is raining updates about Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, it is the second installment of the original movie Pushpa: The Rise (2021). From changes in the film's shooting schedule to the number of new cast members who are rumored to be roped in, here's a compilation of all the latest updates about the upcoming project.

Why does this story matter?

Pushpa's first installment was one of the major game changers of the Indian showbiz post-pandemic.

It came as a much-needed kick-start to take theaters back to their glory and emerged to be a major crowd puller.

The megahit venture was released in several languages, and it reportedly minted Rs. 322.6cr at the Indian box office.

Naturally, every update about the sequel is attracting attention.

Cast New actors rumored to be brought on board

Recently, The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee slammed rumors about him starring in Pushpa: The Rule. However, several other noted actors are reported to be a part of the sequel. This list includes Priya Mani and Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi. To recall, Sethupathi was supposed to play a key role in the first installment, too. But he opted out owing to other commitments.

Shooting When will the film be rolled out?

It is well known that the producers of Telugu films paused the shootings to resolve various issues, including production costs, from Monday (August 1). So, the production of Pushpa: The Rule has also been delayed. Regarding the same, its producer Y Ravi Shankar told Pinkvilla that the team may start the shooting from August end or whenever the ongoing strike is called off.

New avatar Preparations for Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule' look started

Arjun recently shared a photo on social media flaunting a salt and pepper hairstyle. Speculations are rife that his look in Pushpa: The Rule would be similar. Reportedly, he is experimenting with two looks for the sequel. To recall, Pushpa: The Rise co-starred Rashmika Mandanna. Fahadh Faasil played the main antagonist, while Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil, among others, played pivotal roles.