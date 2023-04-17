Entertainment

Coachella 2023: Frank Ocean's headlining set live stream canceled

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 17, 2023, 10:53 am 2 min read

Frank Ocean's headlining set pulled from Coachella's YouTube channel

Fans of American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean were left disappointed as his highly-anticipated and much-awaited headlining set at Coachella was pulled from live-streaming. The artist was scheduled to take the stage at 10:05pm PT (10:35am IST, Monday), to close out the weekend on Sunday. The set—which was removed from Coachella's YouTube streaming schedule—indicates that only those in attendance will be able to watch his performance.

Ocean's set marked his first live performance in six years

The buzz around Ocean's performance was at an all-time high as it marked his first headlining set in around six years. He last performed at the Flow Festival—urban music and art festival—in Helsinki, Finland in August 2017. YouTube confirmed the news of his set's live-streaming being canceled on social media platforms and wrote, "Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella live stream."

Earlier, all six Coachella stages were to be live-streamed

Before the festival kickstarted on Friday, it was confirmed that all six stages at this month's Coachella are set to be live-streamed on the official Coachella YouTube channel for the first time. Apart from Ocean, the festival was headlined by artists like Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK. The two-series music and art festival returned to Indio, California for two weekends (April 14-16 and April 21-23).

Fans expressed disappointment at the news

As soon as the news broke out, fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the aid of memes. One user speculated, "Only reasonable explanation for Ocean's set not being live-streamed is that he's gonna make a huge album announcement for the crowd only...right (sic)?" While another user commented, "I honestly love Frank's mystique, however, I think it's his fatal flaw."

Besides Ocean, Bjork's live stream has been pulled, too

Besides Ocean, Icelandic singer-songwriter Bjork's live stream from Coachella has also been pulled from its streaming schedule. The last performer on the main stage to receive a live stream was American singer Kali Uchis. While Ocean will close out the third and final day of Coachella, to recall, Day 2 (Saturday) saw individual performances by all four members of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK.