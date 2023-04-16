Entertainment

BLACKPINK at Coachella: Tracing K-pop girl band BLACKPINK's phenomenal rise

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 16, 2023, 01:34 pm 3 min read

BLACKPINK scripted history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella music festival

One of the most popular girl bands in the music industry—BLACKPINK—has become a global phenomenon, and how! On Sunday, it scripted history by becoming the first Korean group to headline Coachella in the music festival's two-decade history. Notably, BLACKPINK was given topline billing on Day 1 of the highly-anticipated three-day concert series. In this article, we will trace the phenomenal rise of BLACKPINK.

But first, what is Coachella, and how BLACKPINK created history

To recall, the K-pop girl group created history in 2019 by performing at Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world. This time, they headlined the festival along with renowned artists like Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean. Held in California, one can get a sense of the festival's immense popularity by looking at its attendance in 2017, which was around 250,000.

Check out glimpses of BLACKPINK's performance shared by fans

From humble beginnings to becoming global superstars, here's BLACKPINK's journey

When the quartet girl band burst onto the K-pop scene with their debut album Square One (2016), they became one of the most buzzed-about groups globally. BLACKPINK gets its name from the mixture of black (tough) and pink (flirty), which resonates in its songs, too. From the beginning, BLACKPINK has stood out with its blend of hip-hop, pop, and EDM—something that's distinctly its own.

Meet BLACKPINK members

The group, formed by YG Entertainment, consists of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo. They not only captivated audiences with their songs but also became a talking point due to their fashion choices. Besides group activities, the members are now focusing on their individual careers, too. On March 31, Jisoo became the last member of the group to make her solo debut with Me.

A look at their incredible, record-breaking achievements

In a short duration, BLACKPINK has climbed the highest ladder of success. From setting a new record for the most-viewed music video in 24 hours with How You Like That to collaborating with Lady Gaga on Sour Candy—which earned them their first top position on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart—the group has pushed boundaries in ways no other band has ever done.

What does signature 'BLACKPINK in your area' mean?

If you are a fan, you must know the band's signature phrase, "BLACKPINK in your area." This was first uttered in their debut song Boombayah. Apart from this, with each new album, the group teases snippets of new concepts, be it hair color or clothing. As a result, the group has a massive fan following, and their YouTube channel has now exceeded 86M subscribers.