Suriya's upcoming pan-India debut film 'Suriya 42' titled 'Kanguva'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 16, 2023, 12:07 pm 2 min read

Suriya's next is a period war drama titled 'Kanguva'

After a long wait, the title of National Film Award-winning actor Suriya's next film is finally out! His 42nd outing as an actor and pan-India debut, it has been titled Kanguva, Suriya announced on Sunday, along with a brief title announcement video. The movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Siruthai Siva, who is known for films like Souryam, Veeram, and Vedalam, among others.

Why does this story matter?

Suriya stepped into the industry with Nerukku Ner (1997) and, since then, has discovered multiple successful films such as 24, Pithamagan, and Ghajini.

In recent times, Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim have further catapulted his stardom, and now, all eyes are on his upcoming projects.

Moreover, since Siva is behind several superhit films, he is expected to recreate the same magic now with Kanguva.

Video earns points for background score, VFX

The title announcement video is high on VFX and has a pulsating background score, immediately transporting one to medieval times of sword fighting! We also see a large war zone populated by an army, and it looks like the glimpse is from a battle that will be central to the plot. The clip also puts to the centerstage an eagle—possibly a harbinger of doom.

Watch the announcement video here

Reportedly, this is Suriya's most expensive movie ever

On Saturday, the makers announced that the film's music rights had been sold to the Saregama label. Reportedly, Kanguva is mounted on a Rs. 350cr budget! The makers also claimed that it would be the highest-budget film that Suriya has acted in so far. Being mounted on a grand scale, the periodical drama will be shot in 3D technology and run high on visuals.

What else do we know of 'Kanguva'?

Kanguva co-stars Disha Patani and also features Yogi Babu and Kovai Sarala, among others. Its music is being helmed by Devi Sri Prasad, who earlier composed for Arya and Pushpa, among others. The pan-Indian drama will be released in at least 10 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The fantasy drama will release in 2024, though the release date isn't out yet.