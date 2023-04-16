Entertainment

Who is Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India 2023 winner

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 16, 2023

Nandini Gupta has been crowned Miss India 2023. Congratulations!

Nandini Gupta, who hails from Kota, Rajasthan, has been crowned the winner of Femina Miss India 2023. Meanwhile, Delhi's Shreya Poonja was named the first runner-up, while Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang was declared the second runner-up. Now, 19-year-old Gupta will represent India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Here's everything about Gupta.

Take a look at the winning moment here

She reportedly has degree in business management

The beauty queen, still a teenager, has reportedly been excellent at management and organization from an early age, which understandably encouraged her to pursue a degree in business management. She completed her schooling at Saint Paul's Senior Secondary School, Kota, and subsequently pursued the aforementioned degree from Lala Lajpat Rai College, reported India TV. She excelled in modeling while also focusing on her academics.

She earlier called Ratan Tata, PC her inspirations

In an interview, Gupta earlier said that entrepreneur and philanthropist Ratan Tata was the most "influential" person in her life as he "does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity." She added, "Loved by Millions and always grounded." Previously, she has also said that she looks up to actor, producer, and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her "innumerable achievements."

Gupta followed by 12.2K people, posts about philanthropy

Reportedly, Gupta is followed by 12.2K people on Instagram, and her feed, which comprises 74 photos, is mostly filled with her photoshoot, modeling, and ramp walk pictures. One of her posts is also dedicated to raising funds for the Child Help Foundation to help kids battling cancer. In one of the posts, she called Miss India "once in a lifetime opportunity."

Event was hosted by Bhumi Pednekar, Maniesh Paul

The 59th edition of the Miss India pageant was organized at Manipur's Khuman Lampak Stadium and hosted by Bhumi Pednekar and Maniesh Paul, while Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday delivered scintillating performances. Moreover, actor and Femina Miss India Universe 2002 Neha Dhupia, boxing champion Laishram Sarita Devi, choreographer Terence Lewis, director Harshavardhan Kulkarni, and designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura were the judges.