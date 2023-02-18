Lifestyle

Here's how you can ace the soft glam makeup look

Written by Sneha Das Feb 18, 2023, 03:35 am 3 min read

The soft glam makeup look is an amalgamation of nude and dewy makeup

If you are bored of heavy makeup looks, try a laid-back and subtle look this season that is perfect not only for the festivities but also for casual outings. The latest soft glam makeup trend is a favorite among celebrities and Instagram influencers as it offers you a perfect blended look with no hard lines. Here's how to create the look.

Start with a gel-based primer

A soft glam makeup trend is an amalgamation of nude and dewy makeup. First, cleanse and exfoliate your skin well. Next, go ahead with a water-based moisturizer﻿ to create a smooth and soft base. Apply a gel primer to make your makeup last longer and create an even and airbrushed finish. Go for a primer containing vitamin E for some extra nourishment.

Go for a lightweight foundation with a sheer finish

Choose a skin tint or a lightweight foundation with a radiant and sheer finish to ace the soft glam look. Go for a medium-coverage liquid foundation that you can build up to create a natural look. This will make your skin look luminous throughout the day without any greasiness. Apply the foundation with your fingers, blending it evenly from your hairline to your neckline.

Brighten your under-eye area using a concealer

Avoid using a concealer much lighter than your original complexion and select a lightweight and buildable concealer with hyaluronic acid that is one shade lighter than your skin. Blend the concealer well to illuminate the area without creating a stark contrast. Apply a bronzer to the high points of your face where the sun would hit to add a natural glow and warmth.

Create a soft eye makeup look and layer on mascara

First, prime your eyes with concealer. Apply a matte brown eyeshadow on your crease, darken it using a fluffy eye shadow brush, and blend well. Apply a nude shimmery shade to the center of your eyelids and the inner corners of your eyes. Draw a wing shape using a dark brown eyeshadow on your upper lash line. Finish off with loads of mascara.

Go for fluffy eyebrows and hydrating lipstick

Use a brown pencil to fill in your eyebrows﻿. Brush your hair upwards, creating natural hair strokes to get a full and fluffy look. Contour your lips with a light brown lip pencil and slightly blend the line. Next, apply nude lipstick and blend it with your fingers. Add a transparent lip gloss for a plumping effect. Lock your makeup with a setting spray.