Durga Puja: Recommended makeup looks for the 5-day extravaganza

Written by Lahari Basu Sep 29, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

One of the most vibrant and joyous occasions, Durga Puja is the most awaited festival among Bengalis across India. With the festivities in the backdrop, women in Bengal love to adorn themselves with beautiful jewelry, and fancy clothes before offering pushpanjali and setting out for pandal hopping. Aashka Goradia Goble, co-founder, Renee Cosmetics, recommends five makeup looks for ladies to adopt this Durga Puja.

Red lipstick The traditional 'pujo' look

The traditional Durga Puja look is iconic and stunning, sure to make heads turn. You can achieve this by using bright red lipstick and a blush with red undertones. Finish the look with dark and strong lines of kohl around your eyes and don't forget to highlight your cheek & brow bones! This goes best with traditional outfits like sarees, anarkali, and the likes.

BB cream The simple yet elegant look

If you have planned a long and hectic pandal hopping schedule and don't want to spend too much time and effort on makeup, you should go for a simple yet elegant look. Skip the foundation and concealer and just apply a BB cream. Sport a thick-winged eyeliner that's waterproof and smudge-proof. Go easy on lip color if eloquent eyes are all you want.

Smokey eyes The bold look

The bold look fits seamlessly into the traditional Durga Puja look. You can go for a dramatic smokey eye with a volumizing mascara to give your lashes some extra thickness and complement your ensemble. Match your lipstick with a light shade of eyeshadow color or try a nude color, feel free to add some glitter and gloss wherever you need.

Pop of color The vibrant look

Go for a vibrant and popping eyeshadow like bright pink, brown, or even blue or green if you're adventurous, and let your eyes dazzle with full-on glamor. Always use a setting powder to keep your makeup looking fresh all day. Define your eyes with a simple eyeliner, apply a light shade of lipstick, and add a small bindi to finish off.

Bright matte red lipstick The daring lips look

To really step up the glam factor, go with a dewy makeup look. Prep your face with a primer followed by foundation and concealer. Use a highlighter on your cheekbones, chin, and the tip of the nose to get that luminous glow. Keep your eye makeup simple and finish off with a really bright matte red lipstick that's long-lasting, smudge-proof, and waterproof.