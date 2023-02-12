Lifestyle

All about tantouring, the new self-tanning makeup trend

Written by Sneha Das Feb 12, 2023

Tantouring is a combination of contouring and tanning

With several unique and unconventional makeup trends doing the rounds on social media, tantouring is a new beauty technique that involves self-tanning your face to get a nice subtle glow and sculpted look. It makes you look naturally bronzed while enhancing your features, making you look flawlessly beautiful. The semi-permanent technique involves using different depths of colors on the skin. Here's more to it!

How do you define tantouring

Tantouring implies contouring and tanning together. The technique involves applying a facial self-tanner to your face like a traditional contour product. This will give you a natural tan and give your face more definition. This also lasts longer than a bronzer.

How to tantour your face

First, exfoliate your skin with a gentle scrub to eliminate any dirt and grime. Next, pick a self-tanner of your choice with a built-in bronzer. Go for a tanner with anti-inflammatory ingredients like aloe vera and apply with a beauty blender. Start from the temples, go around the cheekbones, and wrap around under the jawline. Try to reapply the product every three days.

How long does facial self-tan last?

After tantouring your face, leave the formula on for two-three hours or overnight before rinsing it off for an ultra-deep contour. Unlike traditional self-body tan, tantouring does not last that long. Your face is exposed and goes through a daily cleanse, which can wash away the tantour. Self-body tan lasts up to 10 days, while facial self-tan lasts for three-four days.

You can also tantour other areas of your body

Tantouring is not just limited to your face. You can use this contouring method to sculpt other areas of your body, like the bust, arms, and neck as well. Apply a light swipe of a self-tanning lotion to the outside of your arms and collarbones to tantour your body and glow like a goddess. You can use a makeup brush to blend the lotion.

How to do reverse tantouring on your face?

If you wish to reverse the tantour on your face and want to come back to your original skin tone and deal with the tantouring-induced discoloration, apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 all over your face daily. Use a vitamin C brightening serum to lighten your skin. You can also use retinol at night to restructure your skin cells.