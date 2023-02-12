Lifestyle

All about Sentinel personalities: ISTJ, ISFJ, ESTJ, and ESFJ

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 12, 2023

Let's study each of the Sentinel personalities in depth

Our personality plays a very important role in how we present ourselves in different situations in life. How, you ask? Well, we all are blessed with certain personality types that feature a set of traits that govern our thoughts, actions, and nature toward others. On that note, let's unravel the four types of Sentinel personalities named ISTJ, ISFJ, ESTJ, and ESFJ.

Let's understand what a Sentinal personality is

Folks belonging to the Sentinel personality type are creatures of habit who crave routine and discipline. They have a strong desire to help people in times of emergency, like during a pandemic, a natural calamity, or when deadlines come closer. They are structured, stable, and self-motivated and love to coordinate, share, and organize. At times, they can also come across as overly-involved or interfering.

Type 1: Logistician personality (ISTJ-A or ISTJ-T)

A Logisitican personality involves introverted, observant, thinking, and judging traits. They mean what they say and earn respect for their reliability. While they are dutiful, responsible, and practical, they can also become stubborn and judgmental. Unstructured events can leave them paralyzed. An Assertive Logistician (ISTJ-A) is less interested in what others think of them, whereas a Turbulent Logistician (ISTJ-T) take opinions to their heart.

Type 2: Defender personality (ISFJ-A or ISFJ-T)

A Defender personality has introverted, observant, feeling, and judging traits. Such people are ready to defend their loved ones and take full responsibility for those with them. They are the folks who remember the birthdays of their loved ones and shower them with love. An Assertive Defender (ISFJ-A) is optimistic and enjoys the limelight; Turbulent Defenders (ISFJ-T) are better listeners but are easily burdened.

Type 3: Executive personality (ESTJ-A or ESTJ-T)

An Executive personality includes traits of extraversion, observance, thinking, and judging. They guide really well and are known for their ability to bring families and communities together. While they are excellent at organizing and creating orderliness, they can become inflexible and experience difficulty in expressing emotions. An Assertive Executive (ESTJ-A) is less emotionally reactive, whereas a Turbulent Executive (ESTJ-T) can be easily angered.

Type 4: Consul personality (ESFJ-A or ESFJ-T)

For consuls, happiness is when it's shared with others. They possess extraverted, observant, feeling, and judging traits. They believe in hospitality, good manners, building long-lasting connections, and a sense of duty. They can become needy and selfless but are loyal, warm, and practical too. An Assertive Consul (ESFJ-A) is able to get over hurtful feelings quickly, while a Turbulent Consul (ESFJ-T) finds it hard.