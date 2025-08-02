Google appeals order to overhaul Play Store after Epic ruling

Google has appealed against an order mandating major changes to its Play Store. The move comes after the tech giant lost a key ruling in a lawsuit filed by Epic Games , the maker of popular video game Fortnite. The appeal was filed with the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.

Injunction details Order requires Google to restore competition The lower court's October injunction, which a panel of appeals judges unanimously upheld on Thursday, requires Google to restore competition. This includes allowing users to download competing app stores within its Play Store and making Play's app catalog available to those competitors. The tech giant stated that the order is expected to come into effect in 14 days unless blocked by another court order.

Stay request Google has denied any wrongdoing In its filing, Google requested an administrative stay of the order. This would allow the company to later ask the full appeals court to take up its appeal and, if necessary, seek review by the US Supreme Court. The tech giant has denied any wrongdoing in this case and is now preparing for a further challenge against the lower court's injunction.

Monopoly allegations Epic accused Google of monopolizing consumer access to apps Epic Games accused Google in a 2020 lawsuit of monopolizing consumer access to apps on Android devices and payment processing within those apps. The North Carolina-based company convinced a San Francisco jury in 2023 that Google illegally stifled competition. US District Judge James Donato issued his Play Store injunction against Google in October after the jury ruled for Epic.