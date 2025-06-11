This Android 16 feature turns your phone into a desktop
What's the story
Google has announced the release of Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2, bringing a developer preview of 'connected displays' support.
The feature was first teased at Google I/O 2025 and allows users to connect an external display to their Android device.
This transforms smaller screens into larger ones, unlocking the full productivity potential of apps on external displays.
Functionality
How connected displays work in Android 16
When a compatible Android phone or foldable is connected to an external display via DisplayPort, it starts a new "desktop session."
The phone and the external display can work independently, with apps adapting their layout for the larger screen.
This feature is part of Google's plan to make Android devices more versatile by improving productivity on larger screens.
Multitasking upgrade
Android 16 introduces desktop windowing
Android 16 also brings a major upgrade in multitasking with the introduction of desktop windowing.
This feature, which was previewed last year, allows users to run multiple apps simultaneously and resize their windows while working with them.
It is aimed at improving productivity by letting users use multiple apps at once, instead of just a single app or split-screen mode.
User control
Taskbar for easier navigation
The new taskbar in Android 16 shows running and pinned apps for quick access.
The flexible window tiling feature lets users arrange multiple app windows side-by-side or in other configurations.
You can also create multiple desktop sessions based on your productivity needs, and customize keyboard shortcuts as needed with the new taskbar.
Availability
Try out the connected displays feature
You can try out the connected displays and improved desktop windowing features with Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 on Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series.
Android 16 also introduces real-time notifications and enhanced notification grouping.