Google might start paying news companies for their content

Google is in talks with news organizations for a new licensing initiative related to artificial intelligence (AI) . The move comes as part of the tech giant's effort to strengthen its relationship with the media industry. The company is said to be planning a pilot project with around 20 news outlets, according to Bloomberg.

Industry impact Media companies see AI as threat The move to get Google to pay for content for AI projects could be a major win for struggling media companies. These organizations have been losing readers and advertisers to digital outlets and see AI as a new threat. Unlike its AI rivals, which have already started paying publishers for their content, Google has largely stayed away from these deals.

Project Details of the project are undisclosed The details of Google's licensing project remain largely undisclosed. A source familiar with the plan said it is tailored to specific products but did not divulge any further information about the program or its potential terms. The initiative comes as part of a broader trend in Silicon Valley and the media industry, where tech companies are being pushed to compensate news outlets for their content.