Your Android device just got a major AI upgrade

Google is bringing major artificial intelligence (AI) upgrades to the entire Android ecosystem, starting with Samsung devices. The updates were announced during the Samsung Unpacked event and will be rolled out to a range of devices including smartphones and wearables. The new features are designed to improve user experience by providing more natural and hands-free access to information on supported devices from brands like Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus, OPPO and Xiaomi.

Feature introduction Gemini AI on Wear OS watches Google's AI chatbot, Gemini, has replaced Assistant on Wear OS devices. It can be activated by saying "Hey Google" or pressing and holding the side button on your watch or tapping the Gemini icon on your screen. Gemini can handle complex tasks like sending messages while working out or navigating to appointments. The feature also remembers small details such as locker numbers or parking spots, making it a handy companion for daily activities.

Feature enhancement Updates to Circle to Search Google is also updating Circle to Search for Android with two new capabilities. The first is AI Mode's advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities, allowing users to explore complex topics or conduct follow-up searches without leaving their current app. The second addition is gaming help, where players can get assistance on game levels or character identification by tapping the "Get Game Help" chip in Circle to Search.

Tool expansion Gemini Live now available on foldable phones Google is also improving Gemini Live on foldable phones, starting with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The update includes accessing Gemini Live from the external screen and using it to learn more about the world around you. For instance, users can get hands-free pointers on DIY projects or advice on yoga form by tapping the camera button and flipping their phone into Flex Mode.