Brad Pitt seeking ex-wife Angelina Jolie's private texts? Details here

Veteran actor Brad Pitt has filed a motion in court to obtain private communications from his ex-wife, actor Angelina Jolie , as part of their ongoing legal dispute over the French winery Chateau Miraval. The winery was co-owned by the former couple. Last month, Pitt requested records and a deposition from Alexey Oliynik, an employee of Stoli Group, who he believes has important information about Jolie's 2021 sale of her stake in the winery.

Dispute details Pitt alleges Jolie sold her stake in winery without consent The Fight Club actor alleges that Jolie had sold her stake in Chateau Miraval without his consent, breaching a previous agreement that neither would sell their share without the approval of the other. This led to Pitt suing Jolie in February 2022, to which she countered with a lawsuit in September 2022. She accused him of "waging a vindictive war" against her after their separation in 2016.

Information request 'Remote deposition' sought by Pitt's legal team Pitt's legal team argues that the documents from Oliynik are crucial to prove that Jolie "acted with malice" in selling her share to a specific buyer he had long opposed. However, Oliynik has refused to provide these documents or sit for questioning. As a Switzerland native, he "cannot be made to travel to California for deposition." The actor's attorneys counter this by stating that they are seeking a "remote deposition to occur in Oliynik's country of residence."