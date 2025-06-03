Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh adopts a new name
What's the story
Shiloh, the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has made a significant change to her name.
She was recently credited as "Shi Joli," a name that honors her mother while also shortening her legal name.
This change comes after she dropped her father's last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024, with the change being made official in August 2024.
Event details
Shiloh's new name was revealed at a recent event
Shiloh's new name was revealed at an event celebrating Isabel Marant, a fashion designer's new collection with Net-A-Porter. She helmed the choreographer position for musician Luella, who performed her new single Naive at the dinner.
The event was held at Schindler's Oliver House in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, and attended by several celebrities, including Alison Brie, Milla Jovovich, January Jones, and Rachel Bilson.
Legal proceedings
Shiloh's name change was a personal decision
Shiloh's decision to drop her father's last name was reportedly made independently.
An insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it."
Her attorney Peter Levine also stated that the teen made "an independent and significant decision following painful events" in dropping "Pitt" from her last name.
Family changes
Shiloh's siblings also dropped Pitt from their names
Shiloh isn't the only one in her family to drop her famous dad's surname.
Her older brother Maddox reportedly doesn't use "Pitt" as his last name on non-legal documents and wants to legally change it to "Jolie."
Their sister Zahara also introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" at a sorority induction ceremony in 2023.
Parental perspective
Shiloh's parents' response to her name change
Pitt, 61, and Jolie, 49, welcomed Shiloh on May 27, 2006.
After the teen legally dropped her last name in August 2024, a source told People that Pitt was "aware and upset."
"He's never felt more joy than when she was born... The reminders that he's lost his children is of course not easy for Brad," they added.