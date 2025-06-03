What's the story

Shiloh, the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has made a significant change to her name.

She was recently credited as "Shi Joli," a name that honors her mother while also shortening her legal name.

This change comes after she dropped her father's last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024, with the change being made official in August 2024.