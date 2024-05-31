Next Article

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops 'Pitt' from name, per a report

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:28 pm May 31, 202405:28 pm

What's the story Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has reportedly filed legal paperwork to drop "Pitt" from her name. According to TMZ, the star kid filed the plea on the day she turned 18, which was on May 27. If approved, she will be known as "Shiloh Jolie." It is not the first time that one of the couple's children has taken steps to distance themselves from their father.

Sibling trend

Siblings follow suit in dropping 'Pitt' from their names

Shiloh's 15-year-old sister, Vivienne, was recently listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill for The Outsiders, despite previously being known as "Vivienne Jolie-Pitt." It is yet to be confirmed if she has legally changed her name. Earlier, Shiloh and Vivienne's older sister, Zahara (19) introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" at a sorority event and the former couple's oldest child, Maddox (22) prefers to use "Jolie" on non-legal documents.

Divorce battle

Ongoing divorce proceedings between Pitt and Jolie

The name changes coincide with the ongoing divorce between Pitt and Jolie. The Girl, Interrupted star filed for divorce in 2016, seeking full custody of their six children. Despite being declared legally single in 2019, the couple has yet to finalize their divorce proceedings. The extent of contact between Pitt and his children remains unclear amidst these legal battles.

Strained relations

Pitt allegedly abused Jolie in front of kids in 2016

Pitt's relationship with his children has been under scrutiny, particularly after a Father's Day post by second-oldest Pax. In the post obtained by the Daily Mail, Pax referred to his father as a "world-class a-hole," alleging that Pitt lacked empathy toward his four youngest children. Notably, Jolie filed for divorce shortly after a drunken Pitt allegedly abused her in front of their kids on their private jet. He "grabbed [Jolie] by the head and pushed her to the bathroom wall."