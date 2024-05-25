Next Article

Preity Zinta stuns with show-stopping looks at Cannes

Cannes: Preity Zinta's saree glamour lights up the red carpet

By Tanvi Gupta 01:40 pm May 25, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Preity Zinta made a striking appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, donning a pink saree designed by Seema Gujral. She attended the screening of the French animated film The Most Precious of Cargoes by Michel Hazanavicius. Expressing her excitement to Brut India, she said, "It's wonderful to be here after a long time." The star also interacted with fans on the red carpet, clicking selfies and signing autographs.

Presenting award

Zinta presented Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens award to Santosh Sivan

The Lakshya actor was at the festival to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award to ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan. The event marked a poignant reunion for Zinta and her longtime collaborator Sivan. Their professional bond traces back to the 1998 romantic drama Dil Se...directed by Mani Ratnam, where Sivan's exquisite cinematography beautifully complemented Zinta's debut performance. Interestingly, Zinta is set to reunite with Sivan for Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming period drama Lahore 1947.

Twitter Post

Zinta stunned in the pink saree! Take a look

Comeback

She has returned to Cannes after 11 years

Before her appearance at the festival, Zinta shared pictures from a photoshoot in the South of France, where she was seen in a white pearl gown. She exuded timeless grace, opting for minimal makeup and a chic bun hairstyle. On social media﻿, she expressed her joy about returning to Cannes, writing, "Oh Cannes, so happy to be back." Notably, she first graced Cannes in 2006. Her 2013 return saw her as the esteemed brand ambassador for luxury watch brand Chopard.

Hiatus

Work: Zinta discussed why she took a hiatus from movies

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with DD India, Zinta opened up about her six-year-long break from movies. She explained, "I didn't want to do a film. I was focusing on business, I wanted to focus on my personal life." She also highlighted the challenges faced by women in the industry, saying, "People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important...but you have a biological clock."

Controversy

Meanwhile, controversy surrounded Zinta's Cannes appearance

Zinta's appearance at Cannes was not without controversy. Her accent during her interaction with the media drew criticism from some quarters, accusing her of using a "fake accent." A user on X/Twitter said, "Why do you all fake your accent?? Just stay and talk the way you are!" Another said, "That's how colonization works." However, some fans defended her change in accent, attributing it to her long-term residence in America with her American husband Gene Goodenough.